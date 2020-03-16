The Sacred Heart Jr. High and High School Science students competed in the annual Kaysinger Conference Science Fair at SFCC on March 10. Of the 32 students representing SHS, 20 came home with awards, including the individual overall champion.
The SHS Junior High Division:
Botany: Shea Smith 3rd place.
Chemistry/Biochemistry: Sarah Hill 3rd place.
Earth/Space Science: Sophie Anderson 1st place.
Ecology: Luke Jenkins, Reuben Smith 1stt place.
Microbiology: Emily Hesse, Traven Wheeler 3rdd place.
Physics/Engineering: Mariah Van Leer 2nd place.
The SHS Senior High Division:
Botany: Noe Umana-Ramos 2nd place.
Chemistry/Biochemistry: Kiley Beykirch 1st place; Mariana Restrepo 2nd place.
Earth/Space Science: Jacobo Gonzalez-Rubio 1st place; Evan Spilker 2nd place.
Ecology: Natalie Walker: 3rd place.
Medicine/Health: Dallin Chappell 2nd place; Madison Hayden 3rd place.
Microbiology: Allie Ferguson 2nd place.
Physics/Engineering: Claire Smeltzer 1st place; Jordan Hill 2nd place; Jaden Velando 3rd place. Smeltzer was named the overall champion participant. She received a $500 scholarship toward SFCC expenses.
