Sacred Heart School recently honored its third class of inductees into the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame on Sept 15. More than 130 guests from all over the country attended the ceremony. Honorees gathered for Mass at Sacred Heart Church followed by a reception at Sacred Heart School. The official ceremony and lunch program took place at the Fox Theatre Events Center.
The 2019 Hall of Fame class includes the following:
Dave Brown ’68: Honored for his lifetime of living and modeling the Catholic faith through word, deed and action. He has spent countless volunteer hours serving Sacred Heart School, St. Vincent de Paul parish and the Sedalia community.
Jamie P. Melchert ’88: A Bronze Star recipient and Military Lifesaver Award, he was recognized for his military service and dedication to his community.
Dave Rouchka ’61: Owner and president of Medallion Electric, he answers the call to serve in a wide range of leadership positions throughout Sedalia, which has earned him notable honors, such as Alumni of the Year and Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
The late Judge Donald J. Stohr ’52: He served as U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. He maneuvered through the field of law and politics with dignity, integrity and with an unwavering commitment to his family.
MaryAnn (Kuhlman) Stohr ’49: A top-ranked student throughout high school, she devoted her time and talents to advance and improve the lives of others. Her husband called her "his rock" behind his personal accomplishments. She also is credited with the growth and expansion of the Bellarmine Speech League through the Diocese of St. Louis.
Jim Wanserski ’70: His reputation as a business consultant and advocate for high integrity and accountability in the corporate world has led to multiple appointments, such as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Justice.
The late Melvin “Pete” Emerson: There is no greater gift than love, and that's what Emerson gave to every student who crossed his path during his 35 years as custodian and crossing guard at Sacred Heart School.
The 1998 Cast and Crew of the musical “Godspell”: This cast and crew convinced the administration and fine arts faculty that not only was it possible to produce a full-on musical, but it was also a valuable educational experience worth repeating.
The mission of the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor the extraordinary accomplishments of the members of the Sacred Heart School family and celebrate those who can be looked upon as legitimate role models by current and future Gremlins.
