Sing for the King Ministries will host its third annual Benefit Dinner and Auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Warsaw Community Building, 181 W. Harrison St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is $100 per table of eight or $15 per ticket. Call 636-748-0070 or visit singfortheking.com to purchase tickets.
The keynote speaker will be John Stroup, of Springfield, who was previously homeless, on drugs and served time in prison but is now a preacher.
All proceeds support Sing for the King Ministries, a nonprofit organization that brings hope to the incarcerated through music, the word of God and testimony of a life changed in prison.
For more information, visit singfortheking.com/2019-annual-benefit-dinner.
