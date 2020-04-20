Patrick and Nancy Skain, of Pilot Grove, became the parents of a son, Ren Johnathan Skain, born March 9, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins sibling Karsyn Lynn Skain, 3. The paternal grandparents are Mike and Patty Skain, of Jefferson City. The maternal grandparents are Byron and Joy Dillner, of Pilot Grove. The great-grandparents are Frances Martin, Frances Wolfe and Mary Dillner.
