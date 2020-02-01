Given a chance to meet their favorite quarterback, most mid-Missouri residents would choose Patrick Mahomes. Erin Haulotte’s pick would be Joe Montana.
Haulotte, who grew up in the area between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., is a lifelong 49ers fan living amid Chiefs Kingdom. Even before the teams earned their way to face off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Haulotte’s fandom often had been called into question.
“So many people would say, ‘I can’t believe you’re a 49ers fan.’ I was born a 49ers fan, I fell in love with football watching the greats and I still remember my first game at Candlestick Park,” she said. “It’s not just football for me, it’s something that is embedded into me. That’s my team, win or lose.”
Haulotte’s father, James Forsman, was a railroad worker; his job brought him from Northern California to Sedalia in the late 1990s when she was a teen. Her earliest 49er fan memory came about a decade before the move, when the 49ers beat the Bengals to win Super Bowl XXIII in January 1989.
“I was sitting on my dad’s lap and we were watching the game together. I just remember Joe Montana throwing a pass to Jerry Rice and I jumped up and screamed, ‘Touchdown,’ Haulotte recalled. “My dad said, ‘That’s my little 49er fan.’”
She still shares 49er fandom with her dad and sister, Jeana Santos, who Haulotte said are die-hards just like her. If Haulotte can’t get together with Forsman to watch Niners games, she will call him before kickoff or even during it if their team has a significant play.
Haulotte, a manager at Check ’n Go and a wellness advocate with doTERRA Essential Oils, said there have been some difficult moments as a displaced 49ers fan, but seasons like this one make it all worthwhile.
“Most of my friends who are Chiefs fans, we joke back and forth. It’s been wonderful,” she said. “But I have actually had some people, while I am out wearing my Niners gear, tell me that I needed to go home because I don’t belong in Missouri.”
At the start of this season, Haulotte correctly predicted San Francisco would go 13-3 and go to the Super Bowl. At the time her husband, Kris, scoffed at the idea – likely in part because he is a Green Bay Packers fan. Two weeks ago, the Haulottes’ favorite teams faced off in the NFC Championship Game, with the 49ers winning 37-20.
“(Kris) and my teenage son Ayden, they weren’t happy because their team lost so bad to mine,” Haulotte said. “(Kris) was not happy but he’s very supportive of my team; since the Packers did not make it, he is supporting my 49ers in the Super Bowl just like I would if roles were reversed.”
Haulotte wore her 49ers colors all week and on Sunday she will be decked out just as she has been for game day all season, in her Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo jersey and 49ers beanie and socks. She plans to watch the game with family and friends and will set out a spread of Rotel-and-cheese dip, vegetable and fruit trays, and summer sausage and cheese.
“I make a lot so no one bothers me during the game,” she said.
Besides Garoppolo, some of Haulotte’s other 49er faves are tight end George Kittle (“He’s a beast”), defensive end Nick Bosa (“He can sack like no tomorrow”) and veteran offensive lineman Joe Staley.
While the Chiefs and 49ers have been scoring in bunches through the playoffs, Haulotte expects the Super Bowl to be a lower scoring game and a 49ers win, 24-21.
“I’m a Niner fan for life, I will support them through the bad years which, there were some really bad years,” she said. “It has been 25 years since we won a Super Bowl and I really hope that we can take it home this year.”
So what happens if that script is flipped and the Chiefs win?
“I am going to congratulate (my friends) because no matter how bad it hurts me if (the 49ers) lose, the Chiefs have been amazing this year. They have really come together as a team,” Haulotte said. “They’re still my friends no matter what, even if they are Chiefs fans.”
