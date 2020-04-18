Get Fit Challenge teams worked hard this year and those that reached the finish line lost a combined 437 pounds.
The purpose of the Get Fit Challenge is to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle in Sedalia and surrounding communities by offering unique opportunities and spreading the word of all things healthy in the area. Over the course of 12 weeks, teams embarked on a healthier lifestyle to safely lose weight. The Democrat awarded a total of $2,000 in cash prizes to the top five teams based on the percentage of overall team weight loss.
The challenge kicked off with the Get Fit Health Expo on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and ended with the final weigh-in Saturday, April 11 at Brian’s Gym.
In first place was Jose 'Luis' Rubio and Brenda Camancho of Recycled Bodies who lost 11.72%. Delores and Allen Rehmer of Team Rehmer came in second place with 10.12% with Sandy Wilson and Tammy Hopkins of the Dwindling Divas following in third place with 9.62%. The Fluffy Farm Wives, consisting of Becky Beard and Sarah Cline, lost 9.59% to earn fourth place and Dawn and Eddie Bybee of Team 2991 rounded out the top five at 7.42%.
Camancho was also the top individual after she lost 14.56%. For each pound lost in the Get Fit Challenge, the Democrat will donate 25 cents to an area nonprofit. As the overall Get Fit Challenge winner, Camancho will choose the lucky nonprofit. The Democrat will donate an additional 25 cents per pound to the Get Fit Youth Fund.
Recycled Bodies
Brenda Camancho and Jose “Luis” Rubio were already incorporating healthier habits into their lifestyles when they decided to give the Get Fit Challenge a try. Camancho was trying to lose weight to improve her high blood pressure and to gain more energy.
The pair found success by eating healthier and smaller portions. They go to the gym almost daily, spending at least an hour each time. Rubio had already been weightlifting and began to incorporate more cardio workouts. He quit drinking soda and made healthy food swaps, such as eating a protein bar or fruit as a snack instead of chips.
Camancho and Rubio said they were surprised to know they won the challenge but they’re happy with what they’ve accomplished.
“I feel more confident,” Camancho said. “All my old clothes are starting to fit, I’m happier. I just feel real confident in myself. I’ve been making a lot of changes in my life, taking on jobs I wouldn’t even think of taking.”
“I didn’t think it was that much, but I’m pretty proud of myself,” Rubio said. “I can see it in my body, the results of the 20 pounds I lost, I can totally see it. I’m excited.”
Beyond weight loss, Rubio said he has less lower back and knee pain. For Camancho, it’s brought new confidence to her life. After declining a promotion at work because she wasn’t confident she could do it, she recently decided to accept the job.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It makes me feel better about myself. Makes me feel happy I can go out and stay active with the kids,” she said. “... The confidence it has brought me has given me choices especially at work. … I started this challenge and losing weight, reading a lot of motivational books and speeches, it gave me more confidence in myself. I went up to my manager and said ‘I’ll take it.’”
Camancho is continuing to work toward her goal of losing 30 to 40 pounds after losing 29 during the challenge. Rubio met his goal of losing 20 pounds but he plans to continue his healthier lifestyle no matter what.
“Last year we were doing awesome and then summer hit,” Rubio said. “... We got away from it and quit going to the gym all completely. I said I’m not doing that this year, I can see the change and all the hard work, I’m not going to let it go, I’m going to keep it going.”
Team Rehmer
Delores and Allen Rehmer joined the Get Fit Challenge to give them a little incentive to lose weight.
Delores said the couple quit eating processed sugar and flour and started walking more. She also participated in the Pound class at Sedalia Parks and Recreation.
Team Rehmer attended the first two-week weigh-in but had to skip the second one due to a family event. When they came to the third weigh-in, they were “really surprised” to find out they were in first place, Delores said. They were even more excited to find out they placed second overall.
“We were really excited because we look better and at our age a big thing is knee problems. The knees are a little better since you don’t have all the weight on them,” Delores said. “I’ve lost a pound and a half since we weighed in Saturday. We’re excited and we learned a lot. If we don’t go back who knows how much weight we’ll lose.”
Delores said she still has some pounds to lose but she’s well on her way to reaching her weight loss goal. Her biggest goal is to get her wedding ring back on.
The couple plans to continue their new nutrition plan and get in some exercise.
“We have more energy, we like doing more. We feel like doing more with the grandkids when we can see them,” Delores said. “We’re pretty excited, we found a way to get the weight off and keep it off so we don’t have to be fat again. We can donate our clothes as we grow out of them.
“... We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish — we lost weight, we want to lose more and it seems to still be coming off so I’m happy with that.”
Dwindling Divas
Tammy Hopkins and Sandy Wilson had been working with Hopkins’ daughter to lose weight before the challenge ever started. The three women thought it would be fun to participate in Get Fit as a friendly competition pitting Hopkins and Wilson against Hopkins’ daughter and Wilson’s son, who are married.
“It was challenging with this (coronavirus) shut-in but we tracked our food through My Fitness Pal, hitting our macros,” Hopkins said. “We tried to at least walk every day, get a couple workouts in every week. We didn’t do anything that we didn’t normally do, just hit it a little more strict and harder.”
Hopkins said the pair was “pretty excited” when they found out they made the top three teams, as they had been tracking their progress during the two-week weigh-ins.
“We were still pretty shocked, it’s a great accomplishment,” she said.
The pair was pleased with their weight loss, which continued during the challenge after hitting a plateau during their earlier weight loss efforts, Hopkins said. She said they were able to meet both of their challenge goals: to beat their children and to lose at least 10 pounds.
“We maybe rubbed it in a little bit that we won,” she said laughing.
Hopkins said both women plan to continue their healthier lifestyles to lose a few more pounds.
“We’ve been losing weight anyway so this helped us stick to what we wanted, helped keep things in perspective that we can do it if you set your mind to it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.