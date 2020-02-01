Charles “Smitty” Smith will observe his 81st birthday Feb. 6.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Sedalia.
Charles is married to Marva Smith, of Sedalia.
He worked at Alcan Cable for 29 years. He enjoys bowling, golfing, and television.
Charles has four children, Dana Carter, Debra Kelly and Laqueta Smith-Bently, all of Sedalia, and Vion Johnson, of Columbia; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Birthday cards may be sent to Charles at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
