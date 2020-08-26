The following scholarships and awards were presented to members of the Smith-Cotton and Whittier High School graduating class of 2020 by the Sedalia School District Foundation. Members of the Smith-Cotton Senior Class received 83 individual scholarships.
Allen Miller Family Scholarship: Brittany Bobbitt.
Smith-Cotton Alumni Scholarship: Brittany Bobbitt, Drake Keele.
Joe Arbisi Scholarship: Hunter Sparks.
Bill G. Arnold Athletic Scholarship: Brett Grupe.
John T. Belcher Scholarship: Hunter Sparks.
Allen Bess Instrumental Music Scholarship: Autumn Bauer.
Morris K, Byrum Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Webb, Emily Beltran.
Gerald O. and Helen E. Cecil Memorial Scholarship: Bridget Young.
Cedar Hill Scholarship: Autumn Bauer.
Coffelt Family Scholarship: Morgan Spratley.
Cordry Family Scholarship: Haden Stock.
Coach Ross Dey Baseball Scholarship: Lincoln Burt, Brett Grupe, Brayden Ballard.
Jane McCurdy Dugan Scholarship: Marshall Noble.
Francis Elizabeth Rapp Ely Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Williams.
Bill Evans- Beryl Thomas Family Scholarship: Morgan Spratley.
Franklin Family Scholarship: Mikenzie Allee, Lincoln Burt, Megan Cross, Taylor Ditzfeld, Gentry Fowler, Camden Greer, Claudia Gonzalez, Lauren Grey, Brett Grupe, Sarah Hinkson, Samantha Hisle, Will Hooton, Breanna Hoover, Aaron Hughes, Drake Keele, Kennedy Keele, Sierra Koetting, Sophie Martin, Lauren McFail, Drake Peterson, Alexandra Phillips, Calyssa Plymell, Cora Sadler, Karlee Schlup, Rachel Schultz, Hunter Sparks, Maggie Sparks, Haden Stock, Justin Weaver, Meredith Webb, Tyler Williams, Dylan Wissman, Bridget Young.
Thom Fuller Memorial Scholarship: Marshall Noble.
Jordan Ali Halane Music Scholarship: Marshall Noble.
H.W. Harris: Reagen Mullins.
Myron T. Herrick Memorial: Autumn Bauer.
Jim and Judy Holman: Roman Morelos.
Larry and Donna Howard Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Williams, Morgan Mateja.
Glenn M. (Mack) Kell and Dorothy M. (Pierce) Kell for Academics Scholarship: Cora Sadler.
Glenn M. (Mack) Kell and Dorothy M. (Pierce) Kell for Music: Marshall Noble.
Charles A. Ledgerwood Scholarship: Roman Morelos:
Major Saver Scholarship: Autumn Bauer, Andreya Kukosh.
Sharon Maggard Mateja Scholarship: Jennifer Drexler.
Eva Mothersbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Autumn Bauer.
Rob Parkhurst Memorial Scholarship: Haley Stuver, Marshall Noble, Tetyana Warsawski.
Steve Schilb “It’s Never too Late to Do the Right Thing” Scholarship: Denise Sprinkle, Autumn Bauer.
Skip Schultz “Say You Will” Scholarship: Hunter Sparks, Tyler Williams.
Sedalia School District Foundation General Scholarship: Ariana Martinez.
Mark Shelby Memorial Scholarship: Cora Sadler.
Gary and Larry Siron Scholarship: Mikenzie Allee.
Smith-Cotton Alumni: Brittany Bobbitt, Drake Keele.
Seth Wagenknecht Scholarship: Bridget Young, Gracie Hofheins, Ashley Webb, Marshall Noble.
Patty Abney Whittier High School: Claudia Apolinar, Valerie Breshears, Damien Lane, Miami York.
