COLUMBIA — Sedalia pulled within eight points in the fourth quarter, but trailed wire-to-wire in a season-ending loss to the defending state champs.
Smith-Cotton senior Christian Finley led the team with 24 points Thursday during a 76-60 loss to Rock Bridge in the Class 5 District 9 semifinals at Battle High School.
Brett Grupe, senior, added 10 points and junior Matt Thompson finished with nine.
After Rock Bridge doubled S-C’s production in the first half 42-21, Finley drew the Tigers (13-13) within eight points from long range with 5 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
The Bruins (22-3) responded with a 15-7 streak capped by escaping a trap, landing a 3-pointer and shooting technical free throws when S-C pleaded for a traveling call. Trailing 71-54, the Tigers deployed five seniors to finish the contest.
“We fought really hard, we gave it all we got and I’m just glad I got to go out with the same guys that I came in with from the very beginning,” Finley said. “They motivated me a lot and helped me get through a lot of stuff. I’m just really thankful I got to end it this way, going out fighting.”
S-C junior Adam Webb helped spark the late run with an old-fashioned 3-pointer at the 2:43 mark in the third period. Before the quarter ended, juniors Dane Foster and Matt Thompson added two points apiece and Finley finished a reverse layup to bring the standing to 50-40.
Losing to the Bruins by at least 30 over the last three matchups, Finley said he was proud of the Tigers’ effort down the stretch.
“It shows how much better we got from the beginning of the season to now,” Finley said. “Anything is possible. Even though we didn’t win, we probably wouldn’t have been that close if we didn’t work as hard as we did.”
The Tigers’ graduating class represents a unique era for Smith-Cotton athletics. They have seen three varsity head coaches in Brennan Scanlon, Bill Barton and Kevin Thomas. Members of the West Central Conference under Scanlon and Barton, Thomas guided S-C through two seasons independent of a conference. The Tigers will join Battle, Capital City, Helias Catholic, Hickman, Jefferson City and Rock Bridge as part of the Central Missouri Activities Conference next season.
As the program around him transitioned, Finley counted his teammates as a consistent source of support — like a family.
“Because at the end of the day, it didn’t matter whether we argued a thousand times or we argued once, we knew we were family at the end of the day,” Finley said. “And that we were always going to play for each other.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
