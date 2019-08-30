MOBERLY — Senior quarterback Brett Grupe did his best to will the Smith-Cotton Tigers to a win Friday night against Moberly, but his last-minute scramble came up short as the Spartans held on for a 35-28 win in the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers faced a fourth-and-two situation with just 43.5 seconds left in the game. S-C tried a hard count to lure the Spartans offsides but it backfired, with Tigers offensive linemen moving early. On fourth and seven and facing a strong rush, Grupe eluded one tackler but gained just three yards, ending the Tigers’ comeback.
The Spartans dominated the game early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead with help from a three-play, game-opening drive that covered 82 yards and ended with a 21-yard touchdown run by Ethan Vandall.
Moberly’s bruising runner Jarrett Kinder smashed his way to a eight-yard TD and Vansell scored again on a 17-yard reception from quarterback Dominic Stoneking before S-C got on the board on an 80-yard bomb from Grupe to Trevon Franklin, making the score 21-7.
S-C senior running back Cameron Finley had trouble finding space to run throughout the first half, forcing the Tigers to turn to a short passing game to move the ball. After another Vansell TD, this time on a 13-yard pitch to make the score 28-7, Grupe dropped back to pass but found open ground up the middle for a 20-yard TD run.
Leading by 14 points, Stoneking found Vansell for a 18-yard scoring pass with less than a minute to play in the first half. Moberly led 35-14 at the break.
S-C came out strong in the second half on 42-yard kick return by Finley, setting the Tigers up in Spartan territory. The Tigers got as close as the 10 yard line, but missed an attempted a 30-yard field goal after losing ground.
The S-C defense then began to make plays, forcing Moberly to punt. Finley snapped off runs of 24 and 21 yards to set up a seven-yard Grupe score. S-C junior Chase McMullin recovered a fumble by Kinder and the momentum was fully swinging toward the Tigers.
“(Moberly) came out and popped us in the mouth, and as coaches we kind of expected that because we have a very young team,” said S-C Head Coach Charlie McFail. “Before the second half, we started coaching them, showing them things on film and they picked up on that and started to get more into their groove.”
S-C forced another Moberly punt, which the Tigers partially blocked, to set themselves up at their 46 yard line with 7 minutes to play. Aided by a pair of pass interference penalties on the Spartans, Grupe cashed in from a yard out to bring S-C within one score at 35-28. But the Tigers comeback came up short.
McFail was proud of the way his team kept competing until the end of the game.
“Our younger kids came along pretty quickly, with their toughness. … They stepped up and played tonight. Some of them got a little banged up but they kept getting up and asking for more,” McFail said. “I was proud of their effort and the heart they showed tonight and how they stuck with it. They gave themselves a chance there at the end, and that is all you can ask for.”
Smith-Cotton (0-1) returns home 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 to host Battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.