WARRENSBURG — Smith-Cotton failed to recover from a broken streak in the Silver Tiger Trophy game, and all night Friday against the maroon and white during a 48-0 loss at Walton Stadium.
“They played really, really hard,” S-C head coach Charlie McFail said of Warrensburg. “Even offensively, we were back. We weren’t getting after it as hard as they were. We didn’t match their intensity, and that showed.”
Warrensburg senior Miles Moore and junior Shelby Pittsenbarger scored two touchdowns each in the first act. Pittsenbarger housed a 51-yard reverse to help the home team strike first, and secured an 18-yard reception to help give Warrensburg a 21-0 lead.
Moore, who gashed S-C for 173 all-purpose yards last season, had TD catches for 35 and 38 yards in the first half. In their first drive after the break, Moore triggered a running clock for Warrensburg with a 53-yard TD rush and reached the end zone for a fourth time on an eight-yard saunter to increase the lead to 42 points.
McFail said Warrensburg’s All-State senior exploited an inexperienced Smith-Cotton defense.
“We knew on offense [Moore] was going to cause us some trouble, because we’ve got some young kids,” McFail said. “He took advantage of young kids learning the ballgame.”
S-C’s response after each Warrensburg scoring drive lacked any impact. When Moore crossed the goal line for a second time, Sedalia followed up with a drive that netted minus-11 yards. After Pittsenbarger’s second score, the visitors surrendered a quarterback sack on fourth down.
Playing its reserves, Warrensburg extended a forgettable chapter of Smith-Cotton’s Silver Tiger rivalry with a 44-yard rush TD from sophomore Luke Othic. Warrensburg (3-0) led 48-0 after a missed extra-point attempt.
Smith-Cotton relinquished the Silver Tiger Trophy for the first time in six years 21-7 last season in Sedalia. Then, a trio of interceptions and numerous penalties stunted the offense, and the defense allowed scoring plays of 58 and 74 yards.
Friday’s performance was not the bounce-back effort required to win back hardware.
“It’s hard. It’s tough on them,” McFail said. “No one likes to get drummed two weeks in a row. We’ll build some character, if nothing else.”
Smith-Cotton (0-3) hosts Hickman 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Tiger Stadium.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
