The Smith-Cotton High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 40 students during a ceremony March 10 that included the transfer of duties to new officers.
Inducted were juniors Alexis Callahan, Justin Chancellor, Chloe Fiet, Kayla Holloman, Lane King, Rufina Peshov, Alexa Rowe, Tyler Soendker and Gavin Walkington; and sophomores Courtney Balke, Levi Barth-Fagan, Caroline Beard, Teagan Berger, Bailey Brown, Madison Canon, Jaiden Clark, Chloee Crafton, Emma Dillon, Erica Franklin, Alesha Garvey, Leia Goodwin, Briara Jackson, Anna Johnston, Ramey Kempton, Trinady Klemme, Peyton Kuhlman, Adelina Kukosh, Hannah Lauer, Lucy Mahalovich, Regan McGathy, Arden Schupp, Gabriel Sokolowski, Alisa Sonnik, Jessi Sparks, Jessica Tienda-Rangel, Adrianna Williams and Riley Wyatt.
Accepting their roles for the 2020-21 school year were Ethan Daly, president; Maria Hernandez, vice president; Macy Mathew, secretary; Andrew Sadler, treasurer; and Kylie Neal, liaison.
In addition, outgoing President Breana Hoover awarded teacher Chelsea Mattson with honorary membership in NHS and Community Café President Mylanna Holman presided over the “passing of the spoons” from the café’s current leadership to the incoming group. The S-C NHS chapter adviser is Lorin Blackburn Thierfelder.
