SMITHVILLE — Smith-Cotton Head Coach Charlie McFail sighed as he looked out through the downpour toward the field at Smithville Athletic Complex, hail pinging off the roof of the metal shed where he and the Tigers were taking cover.
“We struggled this week. We missed some tackles in the box, missed some assignments,” McFail said just after the game had been called due to inclement weather with the Warriors leading 48-0 with 10:24 to play in the third quarter. “We had a couple of good plays, a couple of drives where we put some things together, so we did some good stuff. That has kind of been our M.O. all year — we do some good things and then we do some bad. We just miss out on that consistency.”
Those missed tackles and assignments, as well as turnovers and special teams mistakes made a tough matchup even tougher for the Tigers.
“Field position was huge and special teams hurt us, especially when we were strugging a little bit,” McFail said.
The Tigers worked on several special teams scenarios in practice, but the kick return team failed to go after a live ball for the second week in a row and lost a fumble on their own three-yard line.
“We’ve got to go back and work on them and try to make the situation better,” McFail added.
Smithville received the opening kickoff and needed just five plays to score, with quarterback Spencer Miller running the ball in from 22 yards out on a draw play. Before the first quarter was over, the Warriors’ Isaac Miller scored on a three-yard dive and Spencer Miller connected with Sam Calvert on a 39-yard TD pass to give Smithville a 21-0 lead.
Smith-Cotton started moving the ball, spurred by junior running back Chase McMullin’s nine-yard run and a 14-yard reception from quarterback Brett Grupe. The drive stalled at the 16 yard line and Grupe missed on a 33-yard field goal attempt.
The Tigers made a defensive stand, stopping the Warriors at the S-C 19 yard line. But the Tigers lost ground on two of the next three plays, forcing a punt from the end zone that left Smithville with a short field, starting their drive at the 25-yard line. On the next play, Isaac Miller scored again on a run. S-C fumbled the kickoff away at its three yard line, and Isaac Miller stuffed it in for another score.
Two S-C drives were ended by Smithville interceptions, and Isaac Miller added a two-yard TD run and Spencer Miller connected with Rhett Foster on a 32-yard touchdown pass to close out the first half.
Tigers senior lineman Dylan Wissman credited the team’s many underclassmen for their effort.
“We played hard,” he said. “We just need to come together, work as a team and bond. (The underclassmen) are trying, they are working hard. We just need to block better and open more gaps for (senior back Cameron Finley) and for Brett to throw the ball.”
McFail also sees some sunshine amid the clouds.
“They are working hard … and they are very coachable. It’s just that the play on the field is not going well,” he said. “I think with more experience they will get better with that. We are young, but you can't keep saying you’re young when you’ve been playing for four or five weeks. It’s time for them to step up and start making those plays. It’s not a lack of work, they just aren’t getting it from the practice field to the game field yet.”
As a senior, Wissman has a mission.
“My goal is to help these kids get better,” he said. “They need to have this experience … so they can improve as we keep going this season.”
