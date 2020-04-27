When shelter-at-home orders limited facilities available to work out, Smith-Cotton senior Cameron Finley pedaled his bike a couple miles south into town.
“I biked for about two hours for the first day of quarantine,” Finley said. “I was thinking there wasn’t going to be anyone in town, but it was the exact opposite.”
Just as he thought he could get a break from Sedalia traffic, Finley once believed his football playing days were done.
But sometime between that bike ride and last Friday, Finley finalized his commitment to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University, announcing his decision via social media.
Finley said he accepted a partial athletic scholarship as well as academic aid to attend school and join the NAIA program. In contact with coaches after S-C completed its campaign, he said a campus visit in March aided his decision.
“When I got there, all the coaches and everybody knew who I was,” Finley said. “It made me feel good. … It made it seem like I was good enough to be there, and they really want to be able to showcase my talent.”
Following a junior campaign in which he collected nearly 1,800 all-purpose yards, Finley led the Tigers with 880 yards and eight TDs rushing. After the second week of a 1-9 season, Finley’s senior-night questionnaire claimed he wanted to pursue a career in carpentry.
Finley said it took a bit of convincing to commit to collegiate football.
“After our football season, the way it went, I was like, I’m not sure I want to continue football,” Finley said. “After I had been talking to their coach, we kept in touch, and he just really, really wanted me to be there.”
Finley said offensive reps will be competitive in his first year. MNU currently lists eight running backs, four of which are seniors. The Pioneers welcomed head coach Paul Hansen in February and announced a recruiting class in March that, including Finley, featured six tailbacks.
“I have to come in and have to know the plays like the back of my hand,” Finley said. “They want to find the best spot for me, but I feel like the best spot for me is on offense. I like defense and special teams, but I feel more comfortable running the ball instead of having to be a ball hawk on defense.”
Thanking his family, teammates and coaches who supported his collegiate path, Finley said S-C head coach Charlie McFail, helped promote his highlights to area coaches as much as anyone.
“He helped quite a bit,” Finley said. “Every day he would have me sending my number to coaches, sending my profile to them, sending film out and stuff.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.