Smith-Cotton High School will require face coverings for spectators and limit capacity to 50 percent for football, boy’s soccer and volleyball, according to a Friday news release.
“Every effort has been made to adhere to local health guidelines and to keep up with the latest information coming out of all governmental health organizations regarding the Covid-19 pandemic,” the release stated. “Simultaneously, we also recognize the importance of community and student body involvement with our events and the importance of family members being able to watch their athletes and participants compete.”
There are no current spectator restrictions on girl’s golf, girl’s tennis, cross-country and softball. Boy’s swimming guidelines are still to be determined.
S-C will publish guidelines for out-of-town events on the Athletics section at Sedalia.200.org as they become available.
In place of general admission, participants in band, cheer, dance, football, boy’s soccer, softball, and volleyball will receive eight numbered, sport-specific, entry passes for distribution. Guest passes are required to purchase a ticket to any event hosted by Smith-Cotton or a member school of the Central Missouri Activities Conference.
Each school will determine the number of entry passes permitted to purchase tickets. Entry passes must be used sequentially. Lost or stolen entry passes will not be replaced.
“For example: at a Tuesday night Volleyball game in Sedalia, we may allow four entry passes per participant,” the release stated. “They would distribute their four passes (Nos. 1-4) to whom they wish to be able to purchase tickets. The next night we may have a game in Columbia and their guidelines only allow two entry passes per participant. Students would need to collect tickets No. 3 and No. 4 or be sure to inform the holders that those tickets are not valid for that particular game.”
Seating capacity at Tiger Stadium in the Jennie Jaynes Activity Complex is approximately 3,000. Capacity at Susie Ditzfeld Memorial Soccer Field is about 750 and Smith-Cotton High School is listed at 2,000.
Face coverings are mandatory for entry. Spectators seated alone or with members of their household and distanced from another group or individual may remove their face covering.
“Our expectation is going to be that anyone not in the same household must socially distance themselves,” said S-C activities director Rob Davis.
S-C Activity Passes will not be available for the fall season and concession stands will be closed. Outside food and drink is permissible until concession stands reopen.
See the full news release here: https://bit.ly/3gk2K6k
Smith-Cotton hosts its first home events 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, as boy’s soccer hosts Osage at Susie Ditzfeld Memorial Field and football welcomes Moberly to Tiger Stadium.
Prepcast’s Central Missouri affiliate, accessed at PrepCasts.com, is scheduled to broadcast 38 home football, softball, soccer, volleyball and swimming events free of charge during the high school fall sports season.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
