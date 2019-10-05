For the first time all season, Tiger Stadium roared.
It happened when Smith-Cotton senior Cameron Finley pressed against a block, broke free from Lawrence Free State tacklers and housed a 48-yard score.
While Finley’s fourth TD of the year cut the deficit to 21 points, in a season that has offered so few moments of optimism, Smith-Cotton’s faithful took full advantage of a reason to celebrate during a 48-6 loss Friday hosting Lawrence Free State.
“I didn’t hear anything, because I was yelling myself,” McFail said. “I was fired up. … We have to celebrate the good, because lord knows we’ve had enough bad happen to us.”
S-C’s healthy scoring drive capped by a score from its senior workhorse and intermittent defensive pressure were highlights for winless Smith-Cotton as a flurry of first-half TDs from Firebirds quarterback Malik Berry proved consequential.
Marcus Preston caught a pass behind Smith-Cotton’s coverage for a 52 yards to set up a short TD run for Tyler Bowden with 9:52 on the clock in the first quarter. The Firebirds later missed a 43-yard field goal attempt, rightly celebrated by Smith-Cotton (0-6) as a defensive stop, before Tyler Bowden turned up the Firebirds sideline for a 60-yard TD on their next drive. A blocked PAT left the Tigers trailing 13-0.
One play after stuffing the home team and forcing a turnover on downs at the Tigers 25, Berry connected with Tate Fanshler for a 29-yard score.
Smith-Cotton sophomore Kole Scott, junior Kolby Thomas and senior Tyler Smith represented a sometimes impressive pass rush that registered a sack against the Firebirds. McFail said miscommunications in the secondary and old-fashioned mismatches gave the Firebirds (4-1) an advantage through the air.
“We had screw-ups in coverages,” McFail said. “We made a lot of very good plays, played a lot of very good football, but then we let that old ugly part come back in there.”
The Firebirds led by 27 points when Smith-Cotton recorded three first downs on its longest drive of the night. It was then senior Finley broke free from the scrum for a 48-yard dash. A failed 2-point attempt made it 27-6 with 2:22 to halftime.
Berry added to the first-half lead with an eight-yard cut across the goal line, two passing TDs to Taontae Rainey and the Firebirds led 41-6 at halftime. The Firebirds would not score again until the fourth period, using a 14-yard completion to Baylor Bowen to extend the lead to 48-6.
Smith-Cotton travels to Rock Bridge 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
