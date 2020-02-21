COLUMBIA — Already a special occasion for participants, a father-son connection between Smith-Cotton and Tipton has helped the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships feel like a holiday.
“It’s like whenever you go to a family thing,” said Tipton junior Kyla Cornine. “You don’t get to see your cousins for a while, and then you go to tournaments and get to be together.”
Smith-Cotton wrestling head coach Eric McNeal and his father, Hal, used to lead Tipton’s program before Eric accepted the position in Sedalia — putting the Cardinals program in jeopardy.
Since stepping up as head coach, Hal said the two programs have built camaraderie working out in the offseason.
“It’s just a fellowship-type thing,” he said.
Sitting in the same section at Mizzou Arena, members of Smith-Cotton and Tipton were seen — and heard — supporting Cornine after she pinned Versailles senior Alana May in the third period and advanced to the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships consolation semifinals Saturday.
Wrestling at 235 pounds, Cornine avenged her loss in the district final against Springfield Central freshman Catherine Dutton, grabbing a leg from under Dutton and converting her hold into a second-period pin.
“Without the leg, you don’t have something to pull you around,” Cornine said. “If you don’t have that leg, you can’t get behind them.”
After wrestling with the boys as a freshman — delaying her first pin until her sophomore year — Cornine is in uncharted territory for Lady Cardinals wrestling. Last season, senior teammate Jadelyn Woolery qualified for the inaugural MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships, but did not qualify beyond consolation quarterfinals.
Tipton assistant coach Lance Fulks commended her persistence.
“If there was ever anybody who had an excuse to quit, it was her,” Fulks said. “She got her butt kicked.”
From coaching his first girl wrestler in 1987 — when his wife fashioned a leotard to wear under a boys singlet — to embracing Cornine after a two-win night at the state tournament, Hal said starting a girls tournament was long overdue.
“I enjoy coaching the girls,” Hal said. “They’re quick learners, they try hard. It’s hard to take the tears sometimes. But boys do the same thing. When you get out here, it’ll be the same thing.”
Eric said he and his father have done “just about everything you can do,” around the sport of wrestling. It seems their bond has spilled over to their respective wrestling programs.
“Dad and I get along, we do everything together and our kids have just hit it off,” Eric said. “They warm up together, they sit together, they cheer for each other. It’s nice to have that kind of a bond with a school that’s close to you. … We’re all at the same tournaments because they are so much smaller, but the ones we are, we have a good time.”
SMITH-COTTON
Smith-Cotton junior Jackson Hazel (166 pounds) suffered a third-round pin against Jefferson City junior Brant Aulbur in the second round of consolations, ending his debut at the Class 4 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Hazel attempted a shot near the end of the first period, which ended scoreless. Penalized twice for holding fingers on bottom, Hazel landed a reversal to briefly tie the match in the second.
Aulbur racked up points in the third, using his height to take down Hazel and register a near fall. He pinned S-C’s junior with 31 seconds remaining in the match.
Hazel finished the season 22-10.
WARSAW
Warsaw freshmen Elijah Dority, Nick Bagley and senior Patrick Surrell each concluded their campaigns Friday in the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships.
Surrell (138) was pinned in the final minute of his second-round consolation match against Hancock junior Xavier Smith, finishing the season 26-17.
Dority (106) suffered a pinfall 24 seconds into the second period against freshman and 50-match winner Brayden Dubes of Centralia, and exited after a 3-1 decision against Mid-Buchanan freshman Clancey Woodward. Dority totaled a record of 27-11.
Bagley (126) rebounded from a second-period pinfall against Brookfield sophomore Jaden Abongo with a last-minute pin over New Madrid County Central senior Austin Perry. Butler freshman Brendin Patrick eliminated Bagley via technical fall.
Bagley compiled a record of 29-15 as the Wildcats collected a total of eight team points.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
