The Smithton High School color guard and drumline recently completed their fall competitive season.
The drumline, under captain Ethan Bohlen, earned third place at Central Methodist University Band Day in Fayette on Oct. 12. The following week it captured first place at Festival of Champions in Warrensburg on Oct. 19. The drumline members are Ethan Bohlen, Austin Bahner, Audree Ross, Matthew Rohr, Lance Selvey, Maggie Meyer, Skylar Perry, Murray Page, Karlee Ross, Marissa Gertz, and Sadie Greene.
The color guard, under captain Sadie Greene, earned a trophy at every event this year. They earned third place at Carrollton Band Day Sept. 28 and second place at CMU Band Day. They won first place at Festival of Champions. The color guard members are Cailey Cooke, Sadie Greene, Ryleah Kennebeck-Menke, Delaney Lemens, Madison Lemens, Lillian May, Kelli McGuire, Mariska Miller, Maggie Meyer, and Kristen Smith.
