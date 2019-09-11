Members of the Smithton FFA Chapter participated in the third annual Missouri FFA Food Insecurity Day Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Missouri State Fair in part with the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids. Together, 750 FFA members and agricultural leaders packed 128,460 meals to feed families in need. Pictured are Smithton students from left Kiersten Luttrell, Kendall Pyle, Paige Bradley, Autumn Huddleston and Mallory Kroeger. Row two: Austin Bohlen, Ethan Bohlen, and Austin Bahner.