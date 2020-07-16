The following students were recently named to the Smithton R-VI High School Honor Roll for the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Roll
Freshmen: Baxter Brown, Aiden Huddleston, Alyssia Keller, Landen Owen, Lance Selvey, Colton Shireman.
Sophomores: Nathaniel Grissom, Joanna Hernandez, Margaret Meyer.
Juniors: Aubrey Johnson, David Spencer.
Seniors: Taylor Heaper, Delaney Meyer.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Freshmen: Briana Bryant, Lillian May.
Sophomores: Jarrett Davis, Devon Hand, Andrew Koeller, Samantha Netz, Derick Shull, Thomas Tripp.
Juniors: Taylar Brown, Carleigh Cordes, Blake Demand, Mason Goosen, Ruvim Karpenchuk, Erin Letourneau, Connor Lybarger, Adison Phillips, Noah Reed, Matthew Rohr, Macie Sawford, Seriah Taber.
Seniors: Harley Barnett, Ethan Bohlen, Hunter Elgin.
Superior Honor Roll
Freshmen: Josie Bray, Riley Bryan, Cailey Cooke, Allison Meyer, Tatiana Modnova, Murray Page, Breanna Sims, Allison Stevenson, Riley Wehrman.
Sophomores: David Borlak, Paige Bradley, Chantaleigh Newton, Lewis Page, Laneya Rhymer, Audree Ross, Leighney Trotter, Alex Walsh.
Juniors: Elijah Brown, Brendan Campbell, Ahlyna Cason, Matthew Clary, Madison Clutter, Lynnae DeHaven, Sierra DeHaven, Dylan Deuschle, Aaron Douglas, Jake Fetterman, Breanna Franke, Leah Landon, Chastity LeGrant, Kiersten Luttrell, Logan McClain, Tabitha McDaniel, Addison Miesner, Kendall Pyle, Heaven Sanders, Madison Sparks, Megan Stoll.
Seniors: Colby Ackerman, Madalyn Amos, Destiny Anderson, Austin Bahner, Sulamita Boyko, Alyssya Cason, Marissa Clary, Gage Crane, Juss Doyle, Dakota Dunnavant, Hailey Dunnavant, Haley Evans, Caitlin Frazee, Amaya Gano, Marissa Gertz, Sadie Greene, Autumn Huddleston, Noah Kratzer, Jacob McFarlin, Leah Muhr, Emily Pantyukhina, Justin Parker, Danielle Spencer, Blane Staus, Drew Steele, Ethan Trotter, Kaylea Weber.
