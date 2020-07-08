The following scholarships and awards were presented to Smithton seniors from the Class of 2020.
Caitlin Frazee: Linda Barnes Scholarship, Lecchi Memorial Scholarship, PTO Scholarship, Smithton Alumni Association Scholarship, TEMPO Scholarship, Robert Vail Memorial Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship, The Siegel Cup, National Honor Society Scholarship, Westminster Academic Scholarship.
Leah Muhr: State Fair Community College District Board of Trustees Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, SFCC S.A.F.E. Scholarship.
Kaylea Weber: State Fair Community College Leana Schenewark and Pauline Shenewark Wheeler Scholarship, SFCC Bridge Scholarship, CTA Scholarship.
Hailey Dunnavant: State Fair Community College Jim Mathewson Scholarship.
Hunter Elgin: Missouri Western Griffin Scholarship, William E. Perry Scholarship.
Noah Kratzer: Missouri Valley Drive 45 Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship.
Marissa Gertz: PTO Scholarship, Sondra Calvert Memorial, CTA Scholarship, Nadine Moore, American Legion Oratorical Contest District, American Legion Oratorical District, American Legion Oratorical State, American Legion Oratorical Nationals Quarterfinal and Semi-finals, American Legion Oratorical Contest Zone from Drury, Missouri Girls State, Truman State President’s Scholarship, Truman Forensics.
Marissa Clary: Hether Hendersen and Linda Henderson Scholarships.
Gage Crane: Lecchi Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Brigham Active Math Magician Scholarship.
Madalyn Amos: 4-H Pettis County Extension Council Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship.
Sadie Grene: PTO Scholarship, TEMPO Scholarship, CTA Scholarship.
Amaya Gano: Central Methodist Dean’s, Music and Choir Scholarships.
Austin Bahner: PTO Scholarship, TEMPO Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship.
Ethan Bohlen: Smithton Fire Board Scholarship.
Ethan Trotter: Dr. Brigham Active Math Magician Scholarship.
Sulamita Boyko: PTO Scholarship, Robert Vail Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Brigham Chief Math Magician Scholarship, C.H. Harris Scholarship.
Danielle Spencer: PTO Scholarship.
Blane Staus: Soccer Scholarship Mineral Area College.
Alyssya Cason: Sondra Calvert Memorial Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship.
Autumn Huddleston: CTA, Troy Cooley Memorial Scholarship, Smithton Fair Board Scholarship.
Juss Doyle: Gerald Filinger Scholarship, UCM Red and Black Scholarship.
Drew Steele: CTA Scholarship.
