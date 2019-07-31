Livestock Show
Poultry: Best in Show: Blue laced red Wyandotte Hen: Hannah Blankenship.
Swine: Champion Chester Burrow: Zach Cordes.
Reserve Champion Duroc Burrow: Chase Bybee.
Champion Spot Barrow: Mallory Kroeger.
Overall Champion Barrow: Zach Cordes.
Reserve Overall Champion Barrow: Lance Selvey.
Overall Champion Gilt and Champion Spot Gilt: Mallory Kroeger.
Reserve Overall Champion Gilt and Champion Crossbred: Lyla Bybee.
Swine Showmanship: Top Girl: Mallory Kroeger. Top Boy: Lance Selvey.
Market Lamb:
Champion Overall Market Lamb: Carter Rumsey.
Reserve Overall Market Lamb: Harley Rumsey:
Sheep Showmanship: Top Girl: Harley Rumsey. Top Boy: Carter Rumsey.
Cattle:
Champion Bull Calf: Zach Cordes.
Overall Champion Heifer and Champion Commercial Heifer: Chase Bybee.
Overall Champion Steer and Champion Crossbred Steer: Lyla Bybee.
Beef Showmanship: Top Girl: Lyla Bybee. Top Boy: Chase Bybeee.
Clover Kid Participants:
Pee Wee Sheep: Loralei Strange.
Pee Wee Goat: Loralei Strange.
Bottle Calves: R.J. Asbury, Loralei Strange, Hayden Schmidt.
Horseless rodeo
Seven and under:
First place: Cooper Howard.
Second place: Clay Holem.
Third place: Hayden Goodwin.
Fourth place: Ty Riggs.
Eight to 17:
First place: Gracelyn Young.
Second place: R.J. Asbury.
Third place: Clay Young.
18 and Older:
First place: Hannah Roberts.
Art Show Best of Show
Age 4: Amelia Bell.
Age 8: Zane Kenyon.
Age 9: Codee Niebruege.
Age 10: Madeline Summer.
Age 11: Madisyn Sprinkle.
Age 15: Audree Ross:
Adult: Paul Williams.
Skid Loader Rodeo
First: Brandon Granfield 2:57
Second: Hank Roberts 3:48.
Third: Allison Asbury 8:31.
Flowers Best of Show
Specimens: Any Annual, Single: Mary Jane Kahrs, zinnia.
Daylily: Single: Mary Jane Kahrs.
Vegetables:
Carrots: John Porter.
Cucumbers: John Porter.
Sweet Corn: Cletus Tagtmeyer.
Arboreal Specimens: Carol Tagtmeyer.
Home Economics/Crafts
Quilts: Joann Thierfelder
Weighted quilt: Karen Hamilton
Baby quilt: Karen Hamilton.
Knitting/crocheting baby blanket: Karen Hamilton.
Food Preservation:
Green beans: Carol Tagtmeyer.
Relish: Carol Tagtmeyer.
Jelly: Carol Tagtmeyer.
Pear Honey: Joann Thierfelder.
Cookies: Cyndi Williams.
4-H quilts:
Age 10: Macy Thierfelder, lap blanket.
Age 13: Zoey Thierfelder, blanket.
Sewing:
Age 10: Macy Thierfelder: dress
Age 13 Buzz Harris, backpack.
Age 13: Zoey Thierfelder, romper.
Woodworking:
Kole Kenyon, desk.
Buzz Harris, shelf.
Pedal Pull
0 to 40 pounds:
First place: Corbin Grandfield.
Second place: Savannah Klein.
Third place: Paisley Brown.
Fourth place: Brantlee Ellison.
Fifth place: Maddie Klein.
41 to 55 pounds:
First Place: Caleb Owen.
Second place: Lucas Huddleston.
Third place: Harden Goodwin.
Fourth place: Kennedy Owen.
Fifth place: Weston Willis.
56 to 75 pounds:
First place: Cierra Sprinkles.
Second place: Zach Anderson.
Third Place: Chandler Parrott.
Fifth place: Graesen Wilson.
Cow Chip Throwing
10 and under:
First place: Cierra Sprinkles.
Second place: Chandler Parrott.
Third place: Kinser Grandfield.
11 to 20:
First place: Ethan Bowlin.
Second place: Tanner Haase.
Third place: Danien Trent.
21 to 30:
First place: Heather Parrott.
Second place: Karla Riggs.
Third Place: Ashley Grandfield.
31 to 40:
First place: Adam Synder.
Second place: Brendon Grandfield.
Third place: Justin Ulmer.
41 to 50:
First place: Velda Ellison.
51 to 60:
First place: John Frazee.
Second place: Frank Bell.
Third place: Harold Ray.
61 and older:
First place: Bobby Schwickrath.
Second place: Linda Page.
Third place: Mary Wood.
Champion thrower: Heather Parrott and Ethan Bowlin.
Pie Baking Contest
Adults:
Fruit pies:
First place: Carol Tagtmeyer, blackberry/gooseberry.
Second place: Jenni Bersano: apple. Cranberry, walnut.
Third place tie: Leslie Harris: pineapple; Tami Sprinkles: snickerdoodle; Briggette Woodall: caramel apple.
Fourth place tie: Harley Rumsey: blackberry; Heather Parrott: strawberry.
Fifth place: Melissa Walsh: apple pumpkin.
Nut pies:
First place: Melissa Walsh: Pecan toffee.
Second place: Tami Sprinkles: creamy pecan.
Third place: Leslie Harris: honey pecan.
Cream pies:
First place: Jenni Bersano: peanut butter/chocolate.
Second place: Leslie Harris: blackberry cream.
Third place: Shelbi Miller: blackberry lemonade.
Fourth place tie: Carol Tagtmeyer: chocolate cream; Destiny Moore: coconut.
Fifth place: Cyndi Williams: strawberry/rhubarb.
Other:
First place: Amy Franke: Ritz cracker.
Second place: Leslie Harris: Red, white, and blueberry.
Adult champion: Melissa Walsh: Pecan toffee.
Reserve champion: Amy Franke: Ritz cracker.
17 and under:
Fruit:
First place: Alex Walsh: peach.
Second place: Murray Page: blueberry.
Third place: Breanna Franke: cherry.
Nut pies:
First place: Murray Page: Chocolate pecan.
Second place: Alex Walsh: pecan.
Cream pies:
First place: Gabe Franke: chocolate.
Second place: Deinera Moore: chocolate.
Other:
First place: Murray Page: chocolate/peanut butter.
Second place: Buzz Harris: Smore.
Third place: Buzz Harris: peanut butter and jelly.
Grand champion: Murray Page: chocolate/peanut butter.
Reserve grand champion: Alex Walsh: peach.
Ice Cream Freezing Contest
Champion: Lyla Bybee: Lemon blueberry cheesecake.
Reserve champion: Zach Walsh: M7M chocolate.
Flavors:
First place: Kathy Rumsey: Sugar cookie.
Second place: Dawn Bybee: Pumpkin pie.
Third place: Brittany hall: Lemon blueberry.
Fourth place: Dawn Bybee: Coffee and cream.
Fifth place: Lyla Bybee: Amaretto Poppy Seed.
Others:
First place: Zach Walsh: M&M chocolate.
Second place: Lyla Bybee: Sea salt and honey.
Third place: Brienna Kroeger: Root beer float.
Fourth place: Brittany Hall: Cake batter.
Fifth place: Dawn Bybee: Sweet corn.
Vanilla:
First place: Dawn Bybee: Honey vanilla.
Second place: Kathy Rumsey.
Third place: Lyla Bybee.
Fruits:
First place: Lyla Bybee: Lemon blueberry cheesecake.
Second Place: Adam Snyder: Peach.
Third place: Dawn Bybee: Banana split.
Fourth place: Zach Walsh: Peach.
Fifth place: Briggitte Woodall: Raspberry-mango.
Pig Dressing
First place: Brianna Kroeger, Andrew Cantrell, Jade Chapman: 32:23.
Second place: Brandon Grandfield, Ashley Grandfield, Willie Schrader: 42:34.
Third place: Kristian Hampton, Kayla Hampton, Larrysam McDonald: 1:07:34.
Fourth place: Matt Aragon, Kyle Wood, Cody Schenwerk: 1:10:59.
