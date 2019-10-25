Smithton United Methodist Church, 300 Walnut Ave., will host a Lord’s Acre Sale with a dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The church will serve homemade chili, vegetable soup, barbecue beef, pies and more. An auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
