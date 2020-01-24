Pettis County has been hit with severe weather yet again, but there is some relief in sight.
Pettis County residents woke up to a blanket of snow Friday morning with snow continuing to come down throughout the day. The National Weather Service had Sedalia under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday, but better weather is expected for the weekend.
The weather caused schools and several other events to be canceled. With the snow-covered roads, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident in surrounding Pettis County counties as of late Friday morning.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, if residents must travel during inclement winter weather conditions they are encouraged to have an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in the case of an emergency. The city also encourages residents to check for current travel conditions at MoDOT’s “Traveler Info Map” at www.modot.org.
To the relief of many residents, no other severe weather is expected through Monday, according to the NWS. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 38 degrees and increasing clouds during the night with a low around 23 degrees. Sunday is also expected to be warmer, with a high of 41 degrees and low of 26 degrees in the evening. Monday is expected to have a high of 42 degrees and low of 28 degrees in the evening.
The NWS is potentially expecting more severe weather on Tuesday though, with a 30% chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday night is expected to have a low of around 29 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday both have expected high temperatures of around 40 degrees.
Even with the halt in severe weather, roadways and sidewalks can still be covered in snow, ice, or slush, creating dangerous walking conditions for many residents. When walking in such conditions, Summit Medical Group advises wearing boots or overshoes made of rubber or a neoprene composite with soles that grip and not shoes with leather or plastic soles. Residents should look at the ground before stepping out of their vehicles and tap potential slippery areas with their foot to test them before stepping on them. Residents should also keep their hands outside of their pockets for balance and watch the ground the entire time. SMG also advises taking short, shuffling steps and keeping feet close to the ground on ice.
The City of Sedalia will automatically enforce emergency snow routes when 2 or more inches of snow, sleet or freezing rain have accumulated in a 24-hour period, according to the City’s website.
A parking prohibition shall remain in effect until terminated by city announcement or the street has become substantially clear of snow and ice from curb to curb for the length of the entire block. Vehicles parked in violation of a parking prohibition will be ticketed and or towed.
For more information about snow routes, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000.
