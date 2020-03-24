As businesses and schools close and more residents find themselves quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life may seem bleak, but three Sedalians have come up with a social media idea that seems to be easing the load.
Robin Balke, Becky Schenewark and Penny Coever constructed a Facebook page, “Things to do While Home,” a week ago that’s gaining in popularity. Balke said Monday the interactive resource page has generated more than 1,200 members and has ideas for all ages and genders.
“I wanted to provide a platform where it would be a one-stop-shop for people to get information, and ideas and resources for things they can do while they are home,” Balke said by phone.
She added the page has had more than 3,000 interactions since it was created. Those who wish to participate on the page must request to become a member. Once a member, they can post ideas and information.
“I think some of the most unusual or unique or most popular (posts) have been virtual tours,” Balke noted.
Members have posted virtual tours of museums, zoos and other interesting places. Other popular posts include live tutorials. Members have the opportunity to learn how to cook or how to draw or even how to create shadow art.
“We have tried to build content ourselves as well as have group members,” she said. “There’s everything from automotive and sports, to crafts and art … The post about the NFL allowing access to the Super Bowl game and past games has been very popular.”
Balke added the page not only gives people the opportunity to learn something new, but it also provides a “sense of community.”
“… They are contributing, and being useful, when they are stuck at home,” she added. “Sometimes that loneliness and separation can be overwhelming for some people.”
Balke also offers posts where members can add comments.
“The next one will be, ‘do you have any recipes to make things at home?’” she said. “Whether it’s creating your own art supplies or dog treats or cleaning supplies. Things like that, that people can use what they already have at home.”
Being at home for an extended amount of time can also affect one’s mental health.
“Letting people know that they’re not alone and they have resources available to them is important,” Balke explained. “Having interaction with a page, especially a brand-new page is exciting for people.”
She said the page provides a “sense of purpose” and it also challenges people to learn something new. The page offers a variety of learning opportunities such as online classes and online books from libraries.
“So many things are being offered free that might encourage someone to try something new, and get out of their comfort zone while they are in the comfort of their home,” she added. “Sometimes that’s easier to do electronically or virtually instead of face-to-face.”
For more information or to become a member, visit the Facebook page “Things to do While Home.”
