The Missouri Department of Social Services is extending the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program from March 31 to May 31 for Missourians who have not previously applied. LIHEAP helps low-income Missourians with a one-time payment for their primary heating bills from November through May 31. To be eligible for the program, low-income Missourians must:
• Be responsible for paying home heating costs,
• Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments,
• Have a household income less than 135% of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for family of four) and,
• Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
Low-income Missourians may also qualify for the Energy Crisis Intervention Program that helps pay fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off, threatened to be shut off, or if the household is in threat of disconnection, but may not have received a disconnection notice.
To apply for one or both programs, households need to complete an application form and then mail or fax the form to the office serving their community listed on the last page of the application.
For more information, visit dss.mo.gov or call 855-373-4636. Missourians can apply for Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, sending completed applications and verification documents to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
