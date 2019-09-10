The Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete work in the area of South Grand Avenue, north of the intersection of West Seventh Street and West Sixth Street in the northbound lane from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Sept. 11.
The block will be restricted to one lane of traffic with heavy equipment and workers in the area. Drivers will want to avoid this area if possible and use an alternate route to avoid delays.
The work is weather and equipment dependent.
