South Harrison Street closure

On Friday, Feb. 28, while installing a new sanitary sewer service line, a void area was found under South Harrison Street, between its intersection with West Third Street, and the first alley to the north of the intersection. South Harrison Street will remain closed until roadway repairs can be made.
Drivers will need to plan a different route and avoid this area to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time and to assist in keeping congestion to a minimum so that roadway repairs can be made safely.
This project is weather and equipment dependent and may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
