South Montgomery Avenue at its intersection with East 10th Street will be restricted to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 to allow for the installation of new water lines as a part of the City of Sedalia’s ongoing water improvements project.
The project is weather and equipment dependent.
