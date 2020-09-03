According to a City of Sedalia press release, South Ohio Avenue will have lane restrictions between West Main Street and the Union Pacific Rail Line.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and continuing through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, South Ohio Avenue between West Main Street and the Union Pacific Rail Line will be restricted to one lane to allow for roadway and sidewalk maintenance and repair.
Drive approaches into businesses will remain open but access will be restricted to one direction. Drivers will need to find alternate routes due to the road being closed to all traffic.
The project is weather and equipment dependent.
