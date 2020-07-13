The following area students recently graduated from Southwest Baptist University.
Sedalia: Saarah Baldinger, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca White, Magna Cum Laude.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
