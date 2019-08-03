The Sedalia Police Department Crime Resolution Unit (CRU) initiated an operation during July, resulting in 135 different incidents.
CRU was formed to conduct Sedalia Problem-Oriented Policing, something Police Chief Matthew Wirt introduced as a focus area when he became chief in 2018. Problem-Oriented Policing focuses on the problems that are concerns for the public and community by taking a proactive approach to them.
“When I talk about Problem-Oriented Policing I talk about how we can work on problems in neighborhoods that come up. The CRU is directed towards that. So as opposed to answering calls for service on the patrol level, they are actually going out and working on specific problems,” Wirt previously told the Democrat.
July’s operation was focused on specific areas and residences which had been “identified to be involved with potential drug activity,” according to a SPD press release. The majority of the information was compiled from citizen complaints to the department.
According to the press release, many of the arrests were made in “direct result of police presence in areas identified through citizen complaints as high crime areas. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the department if they see something.”
CRU deployed an increase of patrol units to the areas identified throughout the month. The operation resulted in CRU initiating 135 incidents from traffic stops, subject checks, area checks, vehicle checks, and “knock and talk” investigations. Two stolen vehicles were recovered, two firearms were seized from prohibited persons and 29 arrests were made.
The following arrests were made by CRU throughout this operation:
Devyn C. Welch, 24, was involved in a vehicle check near North Emment Avenue and East Harvey Street. It was discovered she had a failure to appear warrant from Pettis County. Welch was arrested for the warrant with no bond.
Tabatha L. Crawford, 38, was stopped near West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive for a moving violation. She was discovered to have a suspended license and she was arrested.
Victoria C.M. Brown, 22, was involved in a vehicle check near East 17th Street and South Hancock Avenue. Brown was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. She has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacolby S. Monteer, 20, was stopped by officers after a surveillance unit observed what appeared to be a drug transaction in the 300 block of East 16th Street. It was discovered that Monteer had two Saline County failure to appear warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. He was also booked and released pending state charges for distribution of a controlled substance. Keston A. Billy was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released pending state charges for possession of marijuana.
Ronald Thompson, 38, was stopped near Plaza Avenue and Southwest Boulevard for a moving violation. A search was conducted on the vehicle and Thompson was found to be in possession of a pill which was identified as a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and issued a $3,500 bond, cash or surety. Sean A. Miles, 22, was a passenger in the stop and the search revealed Miles was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $2,500 bond, which was posted July 29. William R. Deveney, 29, was also a passenger. The search revealed Deveney was in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges for possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis L. Dotson, 56, was walking near a closed business when officers made contact with him. During a search, Dotson was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and was issued a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
Patrick D. Thompson, 28, was involved in a vehicle check in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Thompson was found in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and was issued a $15,000 bond, cash or surety. Stella R. Ashenfelter, 37, was also involved in the stop and was discovered to have a warrant out of Illinois. She was arrested, transported to the Pettis County Jail, and placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges for fugitive from justice.
Brian M. Welch, 45, was involved in a vehicle check in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue. Welch was discovered to have a failure to appear Pettis County warrant. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Welch was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was issued a $5,000 bond for the warrant. He was also booked and released pending state charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keyshawn J. Flowers, 20, was stopped near 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue for an equipment violation. He was identified through dispatch to have two failure to appear Pettis County warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was issued a $5,000 bond.
Andrea N. Gergovska, 34, was stopped near West Third Street and South Sneed Avenue for a moving violation. A vehicle search revealed Gergovska was in possession of marijuana. She was issued a municipal court summons.
Tylor S. Spade, 29, was stopped near East Seventh Street and South Martin Avenue for a vehicle registration violation. He was discovered to have a Sedalia municipal court warrant and two Pettis County warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was issued a $100 bond for the Sedalia warrant and $4,500 for the Pettis County warrants.
Joseph R. Stemberger, 25, was stopped near West Broadway Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue for an equipment violation. Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers located marijuana in a search. Stemberger was issued a municipal court summons for possession of marijuana.
Jordan Lawson, 20, was stopped near West Third Street and South Quincy Avenue for an equipment violation. Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Lawson was found in possession of marijuana through a search. He was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and was issued a $25,000 bond, cash or surety; a $2,500 surety bond was posted July 24.
Brandon J. Miller, 36, was stopped near East 11th Street and South Lamine Avenue after he was identified as having a Pettis County warrant. Miller was arrested and found in possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and was issued a $7,500 bond, cash or surety, which was posted July 30.
Zachary T. Pulliam, 19, was stopped near East Fifth Street and South Engineer Avenue for a registration violation. Pulliam was discovered to have a failure to appear Sedalia municipal warrant. Pulliam was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was issued a $60 bond.
Joshua D. Cochran, 38, was stopped near East 16th Street and South Thompson Avenue for a moving violation. Cochran was found in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Cochran was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He was issued a $50,000 bond, cash or surety. He pleaded not guilty during a July 30 arraignment.
James C. Turley, 48, was stopped near East Fifth Street and South Summit Avenue for an equipment violation. Turley was discovered to have a revoked driving status. A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm. Turley was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges of driving while revoked and possession of a firearm prohibited by certain persons.
Bradley J. Bottcher, 34, was stopped in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard after being identified as having a Pettis County warrant. Bottcher was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Dejuray M. Hester, 25, was stopped near West Main Street and State Fair Boulevard for a moving violation. Hester was discovered to have a failure to appear Moniteau County warrant. Hester was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was issued a $160 bond.
Melissa L. Dorsey, 30, was stopped near West Ninth Street and South Vermont Avenue for an equipment violation. Dorsey was discovered to have a revoked driving status. Dorsey was arrested, transported to the Pettis County Jail, and booked and released.
Amber L. Vanalstine, 33, was stopped near East 16th Street and South Collins Avenue as a passenger in a traffic stop. She was discovered to have a Pettis County and Texas County warrant. She was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was provided a $7,500 bond for the Pettis County warrant and no bond for the Texas County warrant.
Blake Hollon, 20, was stopped near West Fourth Street and South Limit Avenue for a registration violation. An odor of marijuana was detected from the vehicle. A search was conducted and Hollon was found in possession of marijuana. Hollon was issued a municipal court summons.
Lidarrin K. Grant, 27, was stopped in the 100 block of South Park Avenue for a registration violation. Grant was discovered to have a suspended driving status. Grant was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was booked and released.
Tandra A. Neighbors, 31, was stopped near South Barrett Avenue and West Third Street for a moving violation. Neighbors was discovered to have a suspended driving status. Neighbors was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was booked and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.