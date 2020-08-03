Editor's note: This story has been updated to include new information from the Sedalia Police Department.
The Sedalia Police Department is investigating two shootings which both occurred Monday afternoon in Sedalia with no injuries reported.
“We’ve had two reports of shots fired,” SPD Chief Matt Wirt told the Democrat Monday evening. “One down at Albright and Saline, in that area. Then we also had another report of shots fired in the area of the 400th block of North Prospect Avenue.”
According to Wirt, SPD responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 2:43 p.m. Monday in the area of Albright Court and West Saline Street.
“People called and said that there was a shooting in the first one,” Wirt explained. “We found evidence the shooting had occurred and we’re still working on suspect information.”
The second call of shots fired in the 400th block of North Prospect Avenue came in at approximately 4:47 p.m., according to Wirt.
“Then the second one, some people observed someone shooting,” Wirt told the Democrat around 5 p.m. “Since that one is so fresh I hate to say too much because I’m not there on scene. Detectives are out there and they’re still speaking to witnesses.”
According to an SPD press release, officers located spent shell casing in the roadway at both scenes.
Wirt also confirmed there were no reported injuries as of 5:15 p.m.
“We’re still investigating both of them,” he said. “We don’t have any reported injuries at this time...Sometimes things come in later but at the moment that’s correct (that there are no reported injuries).”
Anyone with any information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact Det. John Fellows at 660-827-7823 ext. 1247.
