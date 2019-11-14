After seeing a large increase in residential fires in the last couple of weeks, the Sedalia Fire Department is working to inform citizens about common fire safety issues they see in the colder months.
The City of Sedalia and the SFD issued a press release Wednesday reminding residents not to attempt to heat homes or apartments with cooking appliances.
Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell told the Democrat cooking appliances were not designed to be used as heating devices and can be dangerous if used for that purpose. They can lead to health issues such as carbon monoxide poisoning when left on for long periods of time. Having an open oven and burners turned on are also safety concerns for adults and especially children.
“If you have children in the house and you have this open oven door or you have these burners on top they could get injured...” Harrell explained. “When you use it (appliances) for heat at full speed they’re not designed for that so you can also have problems where you'll actually get the parts of the stove can fail. If that happens, then you're down to having an issue with something breaking and causing a problem or causing a fire. That’s the kind of thing where they are just not designed for that or to be used that way.”
According to the press release, if a resident is instructed to use a cooking appliance as a supplement for a primary heat source by someone, the resident should contact the city’s code enforcement department at 660-827-3000 to report it.
Another safety concern during the colder months is people using space heaters for their primary heat source. Harrell explained space heaters use a lot of electricity and many extension cords are not made to handle that much “electric draw.”
“Sometimes you have an extension cord plugged into another extension cord to run it into another room or you'll see maybe a couple of space heaters plugged into one power strip,” he said. “Not all of those (extension cords) are designed that strongly or have heavy enough wiring for those either. You can overheat those cords and have problems if a short occurs.”
Harrell also said placing rugs or other items over extension cords and walking over them can cause damage to the wires and cause them to break. More heat can also be generated by the cords if they are under something. Space heaters should be monitored for overheating, falling over or other improper operations, according to the release.
Harrell encourages everyone to follow the instructions that come with their space heaters.
“Use common sense and really think about what you are doing and they can be a wonderful thing, but it’s hard to try to heat a house with multiple of these plugged into the same outlet. You can really easily overload the electrical,” Harrell said.
The department is also encouraging residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors. Harrell said in the eight fires the department responded to in the last couple of weeks “there’s not been one working smoke detector in any one of those structures.”
Harrell thought a difference could have been made in a few of those fires had they had working smoke detectors. He said he understands people forget about detectors but wanted to stress their importance, saying the department has found smoke detectors in fires that have been damaged beyond recognition but are still going off.
“You just hope that people will continue to make better decisions or more educated decisions and not suffer consequences from poor decisions,” he explained.
The fire department is providing one free smoke detector per residence, which Harrell said not many people have taken advantage of. If a resident would like to get a smoke detector or needs help with one they are encouraged to contact the SFD at 660-826-8044 or stop by SFD Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Harrell also expressed his concerns over the amount of time it has taken for people to notify emergency services at several of the recent residential fires.
“We’ve had some discussions on this at the station, how they can get far advanced in broad daylight on some pretty busy streets and not be seen,” he said. “I wish I had some really good answer to tell you we figured out why, but we still haven’t figured out why. It makes no sense to me. I don’t know if people just aren't paying attention or they’re focused on driving or radios or whatever.”
Harrell explained the department usually sees an increase in residential fires during the first cold weather snap and then when the weather stays consistently cold; that first cold snap for 2019-20 happened over the last few days. While temperatures are supposed to warm later in the week, people should still be paying attention to their heating systems and making sure they are working properly before cold weather strikes again.
“We just ask people to be vigilant and think about what they’re doing and keep an eye on themselves and their neighbors,” Harrell said.
