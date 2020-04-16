SpoFest will continue its live quarantine series at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Everyone is invited to join on Zoom. During the event, readers will present poetry and prose. The event is for ages 18 and older and can also be accessed at www.oicstudios.com/phone.
