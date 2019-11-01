St. John United Methodist Church in Florence will host a smorgasbord at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. On the menu will be turkey, ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw and dessert. There will also be a quilt drawing. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages kindergarten through 12. Five percent of the proceeds will go to the Morgan County Food Bank and 5% to the American Cancer Society. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.