St. Patrick Church, 415 E. Fourth St., will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner. Meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day to shut-ins, elderly, homebound and those in need of a meal. For delivery of meals call 660-826-2062 or 660-596-4094. Leave name, address, phone number and number of meals on the message by Nov. 22. A meal will be served following deliveries at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
