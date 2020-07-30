St. Vincent de Paul will host inquiry sessions for those who are looking for answers regarding the Catholic faith.
The RCIA inquiry sessions will be hosted most Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel Parish Center. Parking is at 421 W. Third St. RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) is for anyone that may have expressed interest in learning more about or joining the Catholic faith. It is for anyone no matter where they are on their faith journey. Current Catholics are welcome to attend if they’ve been away from the church, just want to learn more or are interested in being a sponsor.
For more information, call the St Vincent de Paul rectory office at 660-827-2311.
