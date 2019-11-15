Standup comedy featuring Jamie Campbell and Steven Lyons will be hosted from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St.
Campbell and Lyons are two comedians from different sides of the world, coming together for a limited tour in 2019. Campbell, of New Zealand, and Lyons, of Kansas City, met when they performed in Chicago. In this reunion tour, they bring their individual styles to the stage.
Performances are for ages 18 and up.
Tickets are $17 ($15 plus a service fee) and can be purchased online or by calling the Hayden Liberty Center box office at 660-827-3228. For more information, visit www.libertycentersedalia.com.
