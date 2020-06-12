James and Elaine (Nelson) Starke, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with cards and special wishes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Starke is retired from the Missouri Public Service Co. Mrs. Starke is a homemaker.
They have three children, David (Heidi) Starke, of Windsor, Debbie (Doug) DeGraff, of Lee's Summit, and Steve (Toon) Starke, of Sedalia; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards and special wishes may be mailed to the couple at 3761 W. 10th St., Apt 226, Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
