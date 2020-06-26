State Fair Community College athletics parted ways with full-time assistant basketball coaches Jade Perry and Adam Short, announced Friday in a news release.
Citing concerns about enrollment and state funding, SFCC Athletic Director Darren Pannier said their positions will be replaced by part-time efforts in a move projected to save around $20,000.
The Board of Trustees approved its operating budget for 2021 earlier this week.
“They were awesome for us,” Pannier said of both coaches. “They were great people. They were good for our programs and good for our community. … Unfortunately we are in unique times and there’s not a blueprint to figure out the crisis that we’re in.”
Perry helped the Lady Roadrunners for three seasons. She joined SFCC after coaching stints in New York, Nebraska and Washington and a playing career at Maryland that included a national championship in 2006. She said she was most proud of the student-athletes who graduated and moved on to four-year institutions.
“I’ll take that with me,” Perry said. “I’m thankful that I was able to get them to the next level.”
Short assisted the men’s program for five seasons, sending 14 student-athletes to Division I programs in the last three years.
“The best part was building relationships that will last a lifetime with my players,” Short said. “That’s going to be the worst part is not being able to coach the returning players and the players we recruited.”
Short said he was proud to help SFCC garner national recognition on the recruiting trail. He added that working with faculty members, specifically instructors Lisa Adams, Shiela Bunker, Cathy Clements, will be missed.
“I just think the world of them,” Short said. “They care about the students just like I did. I’m really going to miss interacting with the faculty, because it is about more than just basketball.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
