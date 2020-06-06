For nine years, State Fair Community College’s The Learning Force Kids College has offered young students the opportunity to learn and explore through interactive and engaging classes.
While the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the format, youth will once again have the chance to spend part of their summer discovering new subjects through four online classes.
“Kids College is a highly recognized, well-received and anticipated program engaging children in the 14 counties SFCC serves and beyond,” Resource Coordinator for Kid’s College Carla Childers said. “It really has become a staple in the community each summer and now more than ever, is an increased need for engagement and alternative educational enrichment resources and at SFCC, The LearningForce is dedicated to provide program opportunities.”
Childers commented it is important to keep kids engaged during the summer.
“For some, this medium itself may be a new and engaging interaction,” Childers noted. “For others, the instructors have adapted lessons and exercises to keep them engaged with the subject matter. Whatever the case, we are sure the kids will enjoy a fun and engaging alternative for enrichment programs to beat summer boredom.”
The classes will be offered June 22 through June 25 for students in grades 4-10.
Mythology will meet online from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to explore Greek mythology characters such as Perseus, Athena, Hermes, Persephone, Hades, Zeus, Midas, and more. Students will engage in a Reader’s Theatre and create an interactive notebook, according to a press release. Kelly Glassmaker is the instructor.
Let Your Fingers Do the Talking will meet online from 10 to 11 a.m. The class will teach the skills of sign language. It is designed for “students who want to learn how to ‘talk’ with their hands and ‘listen’ with their eyes.” Described as a skill that is, “an important conversational life skill that can be learned at any age, the class offers a variety of activities to introduce and teach sign language basics.” Marsha Campe is the instructor.
Kitchen Chemistry will meet online from 1 to 2 p.m. “Students will experiment with mixtures and solutions, examine physical and chemical changes, and hopefully, enjoy eating their fun kitchen experiments. The class will explore the science of heating, freezing, mixing and blending ingredients.” Glassmaker is the instructor.
Creative Hand Lettering will meet online from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The art of calligraphy and lettering styles and techniques will be introduced in this class. “Different art media will be used to create beautiful letters, words and phrases as students learn about bounce lettering, mixing fonts, curling, block lettering and more.” Bethany Warstadt is the instructor.
The one-hour online Zoom sessions are available at a cost of $39 per session. Online classes are condensed and activities are limited for the benefit of keeping children engaged and considering their attention spans, according to Childers. Materials, if required, will be mailed to each participant.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Enrollment is open for all class sessions. Classes without minimum enrollment one week prior to the start date may be canceled.
For more information or to register, visit www.sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force/kids-college, call 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
