State Fair Community College announced Monday students will return to campus Aug. 24 for the fall semester.
SFCC continues to work with state and local health departments to ensure the safety of the students and employees, according to a news release.
“Our COVID-19 committee, facilities staff and administration have been diligently working to create a plan that provides students as safe a learning environment as possible for on-ground fall classes,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said via email. “We recognize that students want to return to campus for in-person instruction and look forward to welcoming them in August.”
Special arrangements will be made for some courses that require close personal interactions with others such as health sciences and technical courses. Students are encouraged to check with navigators and faculty if they have questions.
According to Marketing and Communications Director Brad Henderson, this will affect all SFCC students enrolled in fall courses “as we will be adjusting classroom layouts to allow greater space between students and instructors (social distancing), increased cleanings, and educating our students and employees about minimizing the spread of diseases.”
During a press conference June 11, Gov. Mike Parson announced he was lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Missouri.
“At some point, government has to get out of the way and let people live their lives and regulate their own selves,” Parson said. “We are at that time in the state of Missouri.”
Statewide enrollment continues to be in decline at colleges and universities. The drop in enrollment is based on a number of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and individuals in self-quarantine.
Henderson noted State Fair is hoping the governor’s announcement last week, along with SFCC’s announcement to resume programs onsite and the new Bridge Scholarship will help boost enrollment.
Through the Bridge Scholarship, any 2020 high school graduate who has taken dual credit courses at SFCC or any other college within the past two years is eligible to receive up to $500 in the fall and in the spring 2021 semester toward tuition, fees, textbooks and supplies. To be eligible, students must be legal United States residents, first-time students at SFCC enrolled full-time (12 or more credit hours), degree-seeking, and have completed an application for admission to SFCC and the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
A number of other financial options are available to SFCC students.
Students who have earned the Missouri A+ Scholarship can use those funds at SFCC. In response to the disruption in higher education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has made some changes for students who are renewing their awards for fall, according to a news release from SFCC.
The news release states one accommodation, which applies to A+ and Fast Track funds, covers the full 2020-21 academic year. Students who meet satisfactory academic progress as defined by the school at the end of the spring 2020 semester will be eligible to renew their awards for the 2020-21 academic year, even if the school requires less than a 2.5 GPA. Individuals should contact SFCC’s Financial Aid and Veteran Services at finaid@sfccmo.edu or 660-530-5834 for more information about A+ or other financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may apply for free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. Returning students should contact their navigators before enrolling to ensure they are selecting the classes they need to complete their certificates or degrees.
Details regarding the return to campus plan can be found at www.sfccmo.edu/COVID-19. Employees will return to campus Aug. 3
For more information, visit www.sfccmo.edu or call Admissions and Outreach at 660-530-5833. All campuses are closed to the public until Aug. 3, but staff members are answering phones and emails.
