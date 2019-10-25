Missouri has many great stories to tell. That’s the motivation behind the Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship, sponsored annually by the state’s film office.
Now in its sixth year, the fellowship is an international competition for writers who have penned screenplays or TV scripts with storylines set in the Show-Me State. Scripts can be submitted for the competition Nov. 1-15.
All entrants will receive feedback on their scripts and have an opportunity to connect with a community of film professionals and a network of program alumni.
Three winning writers will be selected for a four-day, all-expense-paid fellowship experience in Missouri where they will work with professional writers from the film industry serving as mentors. The writers chosen for the fellowship will have an opportunity to refine their scripts and gain firsthand knowledge about working in TV and film.
Previous mentors have included Bob Gale, writer and producer for the “Back to the Future” movies; Phillip LaZebnik, screenplay writer for “Mulan” and “The Prince of Egypt;” and Valerie Woods, writer and producer for “Queen Sugar.”
In the past five years, more than 240 scripts have been submitted for the competition. Scripts have been submitted by writers from 12 states, Canada and the U.K.
For more information or to submit a script, visit mofilm.org/made-in-missouri/mostories.
