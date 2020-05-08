The public is invited to participate in a variety of free, virtual programs being offered by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Presentations include how to access and preserve digital archives for genealogy and other research. Staff archivists will explore how communities in Missouri responded to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic using primary and secondary sources. Other programs will focus on various collections held within the State Historical Society, including its art collection featuring Missouri master artists George Caleb Bingham and Thomas Hart Benton, as well as the Society’s vast national collection of architectural and landscape architectural drawings and records held at the Kansas City Research Center and part of the digital collection. The Show Me Missouri Speaker’s Bureau events will continue online in May, as well.
For the safety of patrons, visitors and staff, all SHSMO research centers, including the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, remain temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. News, updates and virtual program events are posted on the SHSMO website and patrons are encouraged to use digital resources at shsmo.org.
