Missouri State Parks is asking for assistance from trail users to test a new trail app. Missouri State Parks is testing the new mobile trail app at four of its state parks: Rock Bridge Memorial and Finger Lakes state parks, located near Columbia, and Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka state parks, located in the Lake of the Ozarks region.
The mobile app being tested is Easy2Hike, which uses Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to provide detailed trail maps and real-time information about trail conditions, points of interest and other area facts to trail users. Once trail users have downloaded the app and begun using it at any of the four pilot parks, Missouri State Parks is asking those users to evaluate the app by completing a short survey at mostateparks.com/easy2hike-survey and answering questions about its maps and features.
The Easy2Hike app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App and Google Play stores. The testing phase will occur until Jan. 15. Missouri State Parks will use the feedback it receives from app users to determine the feasibility of using the Easy2Hike app system-wide for all of its trails.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com.
