Beginning this week, Missouri State Parks will open visitor centers, park offices and site offices on a limited basis. Programming will be limited, and social distancing and additional cleaning measures will be in place.
All Missouri state parks and sites are open for day-use and overnight stays. Pools and playgrounds at all state parks will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites and follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others. Those safety measures include:
• Limited hours of operation.
• Limited building capacity with restrictions on the number of people allowed in a building at any given time.
• Limited number of participants in tour groups.
• One-way foot traffic on trails and in high-traffic areas.
• Frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas, restrooms and payment areas.
• Outdoor programming with a 6-foot distance between guests.
Missouri State Parks encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay home.
• Keep a minimum distance of 6 feet between you and others.
• Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
• Stay close to home and travel with only those from your household.
• Carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.
• Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face.
• Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
• Follow any guidance or signage posted at the park or site.
Missouri State Parks team members will be available on-site and by phone to answer questions. For more information, visit mostateparks.com/advisories or contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov Visitors are encouraged to visit mostateparks.com to check for individual park advisories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.