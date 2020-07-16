Missouri State Parks and historic sites will be hosting informational meetings this summer. The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.
Area meetings include:
• Pomme de Terre State Park at 6 p.m. Friday, July 24. Pomme de Terre State Park is 5 miles north of Pittsburg at 23451 Park Entrance Road. For more information, call 417-852-4291.
• Ha Ha Tonka State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is at 1491 State Road D in Camdenton. For more information, call 573-346-2986.
• Harry S. Truman State Park at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the campground amphitheater. Harry S. Truman State Park is at 28761 State Park Road in Warsaw. For more information, call Luke Johnson, natural resource manager, at 660-438-7711.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.
These meetings help create two-way communication with the public, give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and plans for the parks and historic sites, and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
For a full list of scheduled meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings. For more information, contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
