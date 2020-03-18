As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-03 ordering all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, 2020, to be postponed to June 2, 2020.
The order was signed at the request of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. The order comes on the heels of Gov. Parson’s Executive Order 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 on March 17.
The Executive Order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.
“This decision was not made lightly nor individually,” Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said Wednesday afternoon. “Over 95% of the Local Election Authorities across the state had made a decision to petition the Appellate courts to make this request.
“With the announcement by Governor Parson that he joins in our concerns and has issued an executive order postponing the election as well, this solidifies the LEA’s concerns for their respective counties,” La Strada added.
While the date of the election has changed, other statutory dates in effect for the election will not according to La Strada. Candidate filing will not be reopened.
“The deadline to be registered to vote will still be upheld as March 11, 2020,” La Strada explained. “Any person wishing to file a declaration of intent to be a write in candidate will need to do so no later than 5 p.m. on March 27th.”
Gov. Parson said the decision to postpone the election was based on concerns for citizens throughout the state.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in a statement. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”
Ashcroft thanked both Parson and the state’s election authorities for the efforts.
“I deeply appreciate Gov. Parson’s quick approval and I am thankful to the local election authorities – your county clerks and boards of election – who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing our next election,” Secretary of State Ashcroft said in a release. “Missouri has 116 separate election authorities, almost all who are elected in their own right, and we have come together to help protect Missouri voters. These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter.”
Section 44.100, RSMo, provides that during a state of emergency, the Governor is authorized to “waive or suspend the operation of any statutory requirement or administrative rule prescribing procedures for conducting state business, where strict compliance with such requirements and rules would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action by the department of health and senior services to respond to a declared emergency or increased health threat to the population.”
The Executive Order requires local election authorities to publish notice of the June 2 election as required in Section 115.127.2, RSMo. In addition, the Executive Order states:
• The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.
• The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
• The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
• A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.
• In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
• The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
• Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
Local election authorities are also directed to post information on their website, use social media if available, issue press releases, conduct public appearances, and directly contact stakeholders such as candidates.
According to La Strada dates that will be impacted by the order include – the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail will be moved to 5 p.m. on May 20. The last day for in person absentee voting will be by 5 p.m. June 1.
“My office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th,” La Strada said. “Military and overseas citizens have until May 29th to request an absentee ballot.”
Candidate and campaign committees that are supporting or opposing issues on the April 7 ballot should consult the Missouri Ethics Commission regarding campaign filing deadlines associated with the new election date.
Voters that have already cast an absentee ballot for the April 7 election will not need to cast a new one according to la Strada. Those ballots will be included in the election count on June 2. Individual districts will need to discuss with their legal counsel how term limits for their current members will be addressed.
“Information has been rapidly evolving over COVID-19 and its impact on daily life,” La Strada noted. “Elections aren't immune from that uncertainty.
“As a local election authority, I have a duty to preserve and protect the integrity of the election and the health and safety of our voters, election workers and my staff,” he added. “I appreciate your understanding in this decision as we move forward.”
