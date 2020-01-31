The following area students were recently named to the State Technical College of Missouri dean's list for the 2019 fall semester.
To be placed on the dean's list, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Boonville: Aidan Stark, Alec Viertel, Evan Wright.
Bunceton: Dylon Custer.
Calhoun: Landon Terry.
California: Kody Bisges, Trystan Hees, Keegan Keller.
Clinton: Mason Hann, Austin Kline, Jesse Knisely, Korbin Ladd, Jacob Morris.
Cole Camp: Clayton Hesse, Coby Schlobohm.
Green Ridge: Alex Stilfield.
Jamestown: Alden Rohrbach, Allye Simmons.
Knob Noster: Peleg Barlow, Loghan Corbett.
Lincoln: Austin Hansen.
Marshall: Jacob Hare.
Odessa: Hannah Wieligman.
Otterville: Cody Irvin, Katie Schoen
Rocky Mount: Joseph Christisen, Brandon Marks, Richard Shannon III.
Sedalia: Andrew Wedemeyer, Dominick Youngblood.
Stover: Nathanael Richman.
Syracuse: Courtland Knipp.
Tipton: Richard Capestro, Jered McCarty, Dalton Weaver.
Versailles: Hunter Edgar.
Warrensburg: Ryan Helmig.
Warsaw: Warren Auge.
